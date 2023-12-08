News & Insights

Commodities

World food price index unchanged in November - FAO

Credit: REUTERS/MEGAN VARNER

December 08, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index was unchanged in November from the month before, with lower international cereal prices offset by higher prices of vegetable oils.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in November, 10.7% lower than last November.

In a separate report on cereal supply and demand, the FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production this year to 2.823 billion metric tons, versus a previous estimate of 2.819 billion, and up 0.9% from 2022.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.