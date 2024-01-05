World food price index ends 2023 some 10% below 2022 levels - FAO

Refiles to attribute index to FAO in headline

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index ended last year about 10% below its year-earlier level, with values in December also down from the previous month.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in December, down 1.5% from November and down 10.1% from December 2022.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.