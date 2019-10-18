US Markets

World economy, not just Brexit, key for BoE rate hike - Carney

Contributors
William Schomberg Reuters
Heather Timmons Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE THEILER

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the slowdown in the world economy might mean the British central bank does not raise interest rates even if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is passed by parliament.

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the slowdown in the world economy might mean the British central bank does not raise interest rates even if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is passed by parliament.

Asked by Bloomberg Television if securing a Brexit deal meant the BoE would resume raising rates, Carney said: "Not necessarily. I'm not going to pre-commit, there is a lot of contingencies there."

He said the International Monetary Fund had stressed the precarious nature of the world economy.

"We have to take that into account, how much momentum is there in the global economy," he said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Heather Timmons, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular