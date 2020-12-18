World Economic Forum Suggests Building Blocks for Recovery

For the past 12 years, the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report has ranked companies based on their ability to provide high levels of prosperity to their citizens. But 2020 is hardly a typical year.

For the first time since it began compiling the data, the WEF has opted to bypass rankings and focus, instead, on the priorities for revival and recovery from the pandemic.

“While the immediate priority is to respond to the health crisis, this moment in time also offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the fundamental drivers of growth and productivity that have degraded since the financial crisis,” the WEF wrote in the report, which was released Dec. 16 and surveyed 12,012 business leaders from 127 countries. “It is also a moment to determine how we may shape our economic systems in the future so that they are not just productive but also lead to environmental sustainability and shared prosperity.”

The wide-ranging report touches on a variety of issues, from increased market concentration to the state of entrepreneurial breakthroughs. It also surveyed business leaders to capture their thoughts on the impact of the pandemic.

Those leaders, almost unanimously, expressed a concern over potential increases in competition and governance dynamics. Many in the technology sector also raised a red flag about a lack of adequate skills in the workforce.

More immediately, executives said progress in some areas has stalled or declined since the start of the pandemic. The top five areas of concern were:

Network services

Collaboration between companies

Competition in professional services

Competition in retail services

Ease of finding skilled employees

Corporate leaders were bullish on government’s responsiveness to change, though, as well as internal collaboration and the availability of venture capital, along other fields.

The WEF’s own findings tend to focus on bigger picture solutions and policies that will assist growth in a post-pandemic world. Among those is the unprecedented level of public debt that are occurring as tax bases continue to erode.

Over the next one to two years, the WEF says, “the priority should be on preparing support measures for highly indebted low-income countries and plan for future public debt deleveraging.” Longer term – in the three- to five-year range – it called on governments to shift to more progressive tax structures and reconsider how corporations, among other entities, are taxed.

The group also noted the global health crisis has widened the gap between advanced and third world companies when it comes to digitalization. As life begins to return to normal, it urged companies that were lagging before the crisis to upgrade their utilities and infrastructure.

Human capital was another focal area. Beyond noting how healthcare system capacity has lagged with the aging population in developed countries, the WEF addressed talent shortages and inclusion, factors that were problematic for years before the crisis.

To address these issues in the short term, the organization said “countries should focus in the revival phase on gradually transitioning from furlough schemes to new labor market opportunities, scaling up reskilling and upskilling programs and rethinking active labor market policies.” In the three- to five-year timeframe, it called on corporate leaders to expand investment in skills needed for the “markets of tomorrow” and to rethink labor laws for the new economy.

The WEF further noted that access to finance, saying it was not sufficiently widespread among minority groups, despite efforts in recent years. It called on companies to reinforce financial markets stability, “while starting to introduce financial incentives for companies to engage in sustainable and inclusive investments” over the next year or two, ultimately creating incentives to direct financial resources towards long-term investments, strengthening stability and inclusion within five years.

The growth of companies like Amazon during the pandemic did not escape the organization’s focus, either. Noting that market concentration has been increasing for years, the report urged countries to rethink anti-trust frameworks that are needed these days, ensuring market access – both domestic and international – could be more evenly distributed. It also encouraged them to use public-private collaboration to help create the “markets of tomorrow."

That would seem to be easy, as the entrepreneurial culture has grown substantially in past year, but the WEF noted that the creation of breakthrough technologies has stalled, calling out start-ups for failing to deliver solutions in energy consumption, emissions or meeting the demand for inclusive social services.

It encouraged governments to expand public investments in research and development and to incentivize venture capital in the private sector, while making a longer-term goal of creating incentives for investments in research, innovation, invention and diversity and inclusion.

This year’s focus on a broader and more evenly distributed global economy was a one-off for the WEF. The group says the 2021 Global Competitiveness Report “will revert to a benchmarking exercise that will provide a new compass for the future direction of economic growth."

