World Economic Forum Challenges CSOs to Tackle Scope 3 Emissions Ahead of SEC Mandate

At this week’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, attendees made it clear that the time has come for the C-suite to address Scope 3 emissions, indirect emissions resulting from a company’s supply chain. Until now, companies have mostly prioritized Scope 1 or direct emissions, in their sustainability efforts due to the complexity and cost of accurately measuring and managing climate impacts across their supply chains. But growing regulatory pressures on companies to include Scope 3 emissions are creating a tipping point for companies to finally address this gap.

Last year, the SEC proposed climate disclosure rule changes that would require publicly traded companies to report their Scope 3 emissions as well. Many anticipate this rule will go into effect this March or April, which means companies may need to start collecting supply chain emissions data in 2023 for reporting in 2024.

Companies are facing growing pressures from investors, customers, and consumers to credibly report on their supply chain emissions. This is a complex task, particularly for retailers and brands operating in the food industry. Food systems alone account for over one-third of greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans, and companies often work with thousands of suppliers to produce their products.

As chief sustainability officers (CSO) are pressured to report Scope 3 emissions, there are ways to simplify the process of complex supply chain carbon accounting and analysis to meet the growing demands for climate disclosures.

Modernizing an inefficient process

Many companies today manage data in Excel spreadsheets within legacy ERP systems. Current approaches to gathering data needed for emissions reporting can be time intensive as the data is siloed across organizations. There are challenges with gaining access to real-time, actionable information down to the SKU-level that lives in many different systems.

Such a manual approach isn’t viable for large companies to report Scope 3 emissions given the large number of suppliers and the sheer volume of data that must be handled. Imagine the dizzying challenge that a large retailer like Walmart would face if it tried to manage Scope 3 reporting entirely in spreadsheets or survey forms. The company has more than 100,000 suppliers. And just one of those suppliers, P&G, has more than 60,000 of its own suppliers that also need to be accounted for in Scope 3 reporting.

Additionally, most retail and CPG companies don’t yet have in-house teams with expertise in carbon accounting and the intricacies of estimating greenhouse gas emissions. This can create uncertainty about everything – from what data to leverage from the massive volumes of information collected from suppliers to how to report that data.

A more sophisticated, digitally driven approach is needed to manage the complexities of Scope 3 reporting. And in some cases, companies are already using more modern technology to streamline the process.

Making supplier data available and actionable

Digital transformation initiatives have changed how many retail and CPG companies operate. For example, a recent survey of CPG companies found that more than half of them have “mostly or completely” migrated their core business areas to the cloud.

This same cloud infrastructure can host a company’s Scope 3 emissions data and support new reporting requirements. Data can be collected from primary and secondary data sources and centrally stored in the cloud. Companies can overcome the challenges of information being trapped in silos. With cloud-based tools, companies can aggregate and sort through large amounts of data to access the information that’s relevant to Scope 3 reporting at each stage of the value chain. Such a capability is crucial, as accessing relevant data is the most commonly cited challenge in Scope 3 reporting.

Importantly, supplier data collection and distribution can be automated. This includes the collection of primary data from a company’s suppliers – as well as those suppliers’ suppliers. Secondary data from tools such as greenhouse gas emissions calculators can also be automatically included in estimations. With manual data collection, it can take months if not years to bring in all the required data from a company’s value chain. But with automation, data sets can be collected and made usable for decision-making in minutes.

Once the data is in the cloud, greenhouse gas emissions can be more easily calculated and relevant insights can be presented to key stakeholders or integrated into company reports and disclosures.

With this detailed view across the value chain, companies can have a comprehensive understanding of the climate impacts of their business, from the raw materials that go into products, the energy consumed throughout the production process, and how much waste is generated across the product life cycle. Companies can now be proactive in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions down to the SKU-level.

A new era of supply chain emissions reporting

Scope 3 reporting will require a dramatic change from how companies have collected Scope 1 and Scope 2 data in the past and reporting will be more complex. But bringing about that change is not an insurmountable challenge. By using existing emissions accounting protocols and standards in combination with new technology, companies can quickly access relevant supplier data, achieve compliance with the SEC’s proposed rule changes, and discover new ways to collaborate on sustainability across their value chain.

Are Traasdahl is co-founder and CEO of Crisp, an open data platform that connects information and companies across the food industry supply chain.

