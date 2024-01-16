World Economic Forum 2024, Day 2: Zelenskyy Urges Stronger Sanctions Against Putin; Microsoft CEO Meets With WEF Chief

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 wrapped up its first day in the serene Swiss Alps, key global leaders set the stage for a discussion-rich second day of the gathering.

Zelenskyy’s Bold Message at WEF 2024: In a speech at the WEF 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a narrative of resilience and an urgent call for global unity on Tuesday.

“One man has stolen at least 13 years of peace, replanting them with pain, pain, pain and crisis that impact the entire world,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He highlighted the unchanging nature of aggression, urging the world to adapt: “he [Putin] will not change, we must change. We all must change to the extent that the madness that resides in this man’s head, or any other aggressors head, will not prevail.”

Zelenskyy spoke of Ukraine’s unexpected resilience: “We all Ukrainians began our defense at the time when almost no one in the world believed in Ukraine. But we turned tables so that now the world has stopped believing in Russia.”

Highlighting Ukraine’s military successes and ongoing threats from Moscow, Zelenskyy called for more robust sanctions: “And how can one be satisfied with the sanctions against Russia or export controls if they don’t even block its missile production?” He emphasized the Western components found in Russian missiles, acknowledging the support received but stressing the need for more effective sanctions.

Zelenskyy also proposed the organization of the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland: “Our teams have already begun work on organizing such a summit and I invite every leader and country that respects peace and international law to join us.” He emphasized that this summit should focus on lasting peace, not merely a temporary truce.

Klaus Schwab Stresses Trust, Collaboration Amid Climate Challenges: Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, highlighted the need for a “paradigm shift” in the face of global challenges like climate change. Schwab emphasized rebuilding trust at the national and individual levels, calling for collective responsibility in creating a world rich in possibilities, equitable in opportunities, and secure in foundations.

WEF’s Economic Outlook, Global Recession Fears Intensify: The WEF’s chief economist’s outlook presents a sobering picture: two-thirds of surveyed experts anticipate a global recession in 2024, a significant jump from the previous survey. Additionally, all respondents expect continued geopolitical shifts affecting global economic activity.

China’s Economic Surge: Prime Minister of China Li Qiang delivered positive news about the Chinese economy. In 2023, the economy saw a 5.2% growth, surpassing the initial target of around 5%. This growth was achieved without massive stimulus measures, indicating a stable upward trajectory.

Day 2 Agenda – AI, Global Politics, and Economic Discussions: The second day at Davos promises an array of influential speakers:

09:00 ET: A conversation with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Viet Nam. 10:30 ET: Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Inc. (NYSE:MSFT), will discuss AI and tech dominance with Klaus Schwab. 11:00 ET: Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisor, is scheduled for a special address. 11:30 ET: A conversation with Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan. 12:45 ET: A briefing by chief economists.

