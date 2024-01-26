World Court to rule on measures against Israel in Gaza genocide case

By Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch

THE HAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.N. judges will rule on Friday on South Africa's request for emergency measures against Israel, including that it halt its military operations in Gaza, over which it faces allegations of state-led genocide at the World Court.

Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will not deal with the core accusation of the case - whether genocide occurred - but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.

Among the measures South Africa requested is an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel has asked the court to reject the case outright. An Israeli government spokesperson on Thursday said they expected the U.N.'s top court to "throw out these spurious and specious charges".

South Africa argued two weeks ago that Israel's aerial and ground offensive was aimed to bring about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.

Israel rejects the accusations, saying it respects international law and has a right to defend itself.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor about the war in Gaza. He reaffirmed U.S. support "for Israel's right to ensure the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 can never be repeated", the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after a cross-border rampage on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage.

The court will issue its ruling at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in a hearing expected to last about an hour.

The 17-judge panel will only decide on whether to impose provisional measures and whether there is a plausible risk that Israel's operation violates the 1948 Genocide Convention.

South Africa has asked it to issue nine emergency measures, which act like a restraining order while the court hears the case in full, which could take years.

Pretoria wants the court to order a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza, allowing in more humanitarian aid and for Israel to investigate and prosecute possible violations.

The court is not bound to follow South Africa's requests and could order its own measures if it finds it has jurisdiction at this stage of the case.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Alison Williams)

