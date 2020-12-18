World Court rules it has jurisdiction in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

THE HAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The World Court on Friday ruled it has jurisdiction to hear a dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the demarcation of their land border, which may ultimately determine which has rights to offshore oil and gas fields.

In a 12-4 decision, judges at the U.N. court, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), found that they have jurisdiction to hear a suit brought by Guyana arguing the border was established by an 1899 arbitration between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana.

Venezuela's government had argued the international court had no jurisdiction and it prefers direct talks with Guyana over its claims to a huge, sparsely populated area west of the Essequibo River.

The court has not yet set a date for arguments on the merits of Guyana's case.

The ICJ is the United Nations' court for resolving disputes between states.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.