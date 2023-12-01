World Court orders Venezuela to refrain from action in border dispute with Guyana

Adds quote, background

THE HAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Judges at the World Court on Friday ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking any action that would alter the current situation on the ground in a potentially oil-rich territory that is the subject of a border dispute with Guyana, which controls the area.

The court did not expressly forbid Venezuela to hold its planned Dec. 3 referendum over its rights to the region around the Esequibo river, the subject of the long-running border dispute, as Guyana has requested.

However, judges made it clear that any concrete action to alter the status quo should be stopped.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

