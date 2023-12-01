News & Insights

US Markets

World Court orders Venezuela to refrain from action in border dispute with Guyana

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

December 01, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

THE HAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Judges at the World Court on Friday ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking any action that would alter the current situation on the ground in a potentially oil-rich territory that is the subject of a border dispute with Guyana, which controls the area.

The court did not expressly forbid Venezuela to hold its planned Dec. 3 referendum over its rights to the region around the Esequibo river, the subject of the long-running border dispute, as Guyana has requested.

However, judges made it clear that any concrete action to alter the status quo should be stopped.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.