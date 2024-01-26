World Court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

THE HAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.N's top court on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza.

"The state of Israel shall.... take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide convention," the court said.

In a sweeping ruling, a large majority of the 17-judge panel of the ICJ voted for urgent measures which covered most of what South African asked for with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and also ensure that its troops do not commit any genocidal acts in Gaza.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague, Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

