News & Insights

World Markets

World Court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

January 26, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Stephanie van den Berg, Anthony Deutsch, Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

THE HAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.N's top court on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza.

"The state of Israel shall.... take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide convention," the court said.

In a sweeping ruling, a large majority of the 17-judge panel of the ICJ voted for urgent measures which covered most of what South African asked for with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and also ensure that its troops do not commit any genocidal acts in Gaza.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague, Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.