World Chess PLC Opens Sponsorship to Small Businesses

World Chess PLC (GB:CHSS) has released an update.

World Chess PLC and FIDE have launched an initiative allowing small businesses to sponsor the prestigious Swiss Queens Wednesdays chess series, traditionally reserved for large brands. This move opens up significant marketing opportunities within the growing $2.5 billion chess market, which boasts a global audience and an affluent demographic. The sponsorship aligns brands with promoting gender diversity, offering exclusive exposure to a discerning fan base.

