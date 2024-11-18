News & Insights

Stocks

World Chess PLC Opens Sponsorship to Small Businesses

November 18, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

World Chess PLC (GB:CHSS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

World Chess PLC and FIDE have launched an initiative allowing small businesses to sponsor the prestigious Swiss Queens Wednesdays chess series, traditionally reserved for large brands. This move opens up significant marketing opportunities within the growing $2.5 billion chess market, which boasts a global audience and an affluent demographic. The sponsorship aligns brands with promoting gender diversity, offering exclusive exposure to a discerning fan base.

For further insights into GB:CHSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.