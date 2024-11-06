News & Insights

Stocks

World Chess PLC Hosts Interactive Event at Web Summit

November 06, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

World Chess PLC (GB:CHSS) has released an update.

World Chess PLC is set to captivate the tech world at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon by hosting an interactive chess event, “Hans Niemann vs. You,” in partnership with it.com Domains. This event allows global participants to challenge the renowned Grandmaster Hans Niemann in real-time, showcasing chess to tech leaders and enthusiasts. The live-streamed match aims to broaden chess’s appeal by merging it with digital innovation, engaging a global audience.

For further insights into GB:CHSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.