World Chess PLC Hosts Interactive Event at Web Summit

World Chess PLC (GB:CHSS) has released an update.

World Chess PLC is set to captivate the tech world at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon by hosting an interactive chess event, “Hans Niemann vs. You,” in partnership with it.com Domains. This event allows global participants to challenge the renowned Grandmaster Hans Niemann in real-time, showcasing chess to tech leaders and enthusiasts. The live-streamed match aims to broaden chess’s appeal by merging it with digital innovation, engaging a global audience.

For further insights into GB:CHSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.