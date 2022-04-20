World Bank's Malpass calls for release of food from large global stockpiles

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday called for the release of food from large global stockpiles to help address the worsening food insecurity crisis that has been exacerbated spiking prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Malpass welcomed moves by India to sell food from its stockpiles and said similar steps by advanced economies would be helpful in adding to available supplies.

He said he expected the current food security crisis to last at least months and perhaps into next year.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

