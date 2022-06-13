World Markets

World Bank's IFC to invest $29 mln in pan-African pharma firm Avacare

Contributor
Bate Felix. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

ABIDJAN, June 13 (Reuters) - The World Bank's investment arm said on Monday that it would provide pan-African pharmaceutical distributor and manufacturer Avacare with a $28.6 million equity investment to help it to expand its manufacturing and distribution in Africa.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) said Avacare played a critical role providing access to affordable and innovative treatments to underserved populations in Africa.

The IFC said in a statement the financing would help Avacare strengthen its position in African countries like Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe, as well as venture into new ones.

"With IFC's support, Avacare will increase access to the pharmaceutical goods that are essential to protect Africa's population, particularly in lower-income countries where the needs are greatest," said Makhtar Diop, IFC's managing director.

The partnership between the IFC and Avacare was announced on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

(Reporting by Bate Felix. Editing by Jane Merriman Writing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

