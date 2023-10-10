News & Insights

World Bank's Banga says open to using IMF SDRs to boost climate lending

October 10, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

By David Lawder

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 10 (Reuters) - World Bank President Ajay Banga told Reuters on Tuesday that he is open to trying to find a way to use International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights as capital to increase lending to fight climate change and other global crises.

He said however that he views the path to doing so as difficult.

Banga has previously expressed skepticism about the viability of SDRs, the IMF's reserve asset, for World Bank lending because some central banks require them to be held as liquid reserves, and there are differing rules and laws governing their use.

In an interview on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco, he said he "has nothing for or against SDRS". "I'm just saying it's difficult to use them."

