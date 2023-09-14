News & Insights

World Bank Turkey head: more to do but economy on right path

September 14, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay and Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank's Turkey director said on Thursday that the economy was heading in the right direction but there was more to do, a week after the bank it would double its exposure to Turkey to $35 billion over three years.

In an interview with Reuters, Humberto Lopez said that of the additional $18 billion funding, $6 billion was intended for the public sector and the remaining $12 billion was earmarked for the private sector.

Lopez added that the challenges ahead were calibrating multiple policies in the short term and addressing productivity concerns in the longer term.

