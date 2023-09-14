World Bank Turkey head: more to do but economy on right path

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank's Turkey director said on Thursday that the economy was heading in the right direction but there was more to do, a week after the bank it would double its exposure to Turkey to $35 billion over three years.

In an interview with Reuters, Humberto Lopez said that of the additional $18 billion funding, $6 billion was intended for the public sector and the remaining $12 billion was earmarked for the private sector.

Lopez added that the challenges ahead were calibrating multiple policies in the short term and addressing productivity concerns in the longer term.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler and Jon Boyle)

