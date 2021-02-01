World Bank to headline with 10-year SDB

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The World Bank will top the billing in US dollars Tuesday with a February 2031 Sustainable Development Bond, its second transaction of 2021 in the currency after a US$3.5bn dual-tranche floater in early January while SFIL is set to make a rare outing in the market.

IPTs of mid-swaps plus 14bp area have been released for the World Bank's Global (SEC exempt) note via joint lead managers Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan and RBC.

The transactions have emerged after a relatively quiet week in dollars with five-year deals from Asian Development Bank (US$4.5bn) and OKB (US$1.5bn) the only new lines and a US$250m tap of its January 2027 paper by Rentenbank.

“I think there was a bit of moping around in the market last week with all the vaccine news and people actually calculating how long it will take to roll it all out," said a syndicate banker. "The numbers are starting to look better globally, not just in the UK, so I think it’s just a bit more optimistic start to the week and then we’ll head into the natural break with the Chinese New Year.”

The holiday to celebrate Lunar New Year will run from February 11 to February 17, meaning this will be the last full week before two holiday-interrupted weeks.

SFIL, the 100% publicly owned French agency, is also set to raise dollars with IPTs of plus 19bp area announced for a February 2026 RegS note. BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nomura will act as bookrunners.

“Anything with a little bit more spread on at the moment is flying," said the banker. "Everything is sort of traded down on top of each other so anything with a bit more spread or a bit more duration seems to be the flavour of the month right now.”

While US dollar supply this year has felt fairly steady, this is more due to comparisons with an extremely busy euro market with dollar issuance still showing a marked increase year-to-date on 2020, according to a second banker.

“Everyone has come in dollars and there’s been a huge amount of supply from SSAs," he said.

"I think there’s a year on year increase of around 36% in US dollars SSAs so far this year, so that’s a huge pick-up from a normal January. Obviously, euros has just been stupid busy.”

Long awaited fixed-rate deal

Although the World Bank operates on a July-June funding year, as one of the largest SSA issuers in dollars there has been much speculation around when it would bring the first fixed-rate benchmark of 2021, according to the second banker.

“It's been long awaited right? They probably did that floater because there was so much going on in the dollar market so it was hard for them to differentiate themselves," he said.

“Ten-years should be good. The twos-10s curve still remains pretty steep, around 97bp which is probably the steepest it's been in a couple years. The yield on 10-year Treasuries has backed up again to 1.08%. It seems to be reasonably attractive.”

Apart from a US$4bn 1.125% January 2031 SDB from IADB at the start of the year, the 10-year maturity in dollars has mainly been the preserve of agencies offering a bit more spread of late, with DBJ, JBIC and Cades all achieving strong results at the tenor.

The IADB paper came at plus 15bp, 1bp wider than World Bank's IPTs, and was quoted around plus 12bp Monday afternoon, according to Tradweb.

After kicking off its 2021 funding programme last week with deals in dollars and sterling, ADB is set to follow it up with a five-year Canadian dollars green benchmark.

“It's been a while since we've seen them in CAD, their last outing was in 2015," said the second banker.

"It looks reasonably good and it’s proper green which hopefully will pick up the incremental interest in that.”

(Reporting by David Cheetham, editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)

