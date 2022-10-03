World Bank to give Egypt $400 mln to develop sustainable transport infrastructure - ministry

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The World Bank has agreed to provide Egypt with $400 million to develop sustainable infrastructure and lower carbon emissions in its transportation sector, the ministry of international cooperation said in a tweet on Monday.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

