World Bank sells catastrophe bonds to insure Philippines against natural disasters

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (IFR) - The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, better known as the World Bank, has issued two tranches of catastrophe-linked bonds to provide the Republic of the Philippines with financial protection against losses from natural disasters, in the first deal of its kind in Asia.

A US$75m tranche due on December 22 2022 covers risks from earthquakes. It pays three-month dollar Libor less 12bp, plus a risk margin of 5.5%.

A US$150m tranche due December 2 2022 covers risks from tropical cyclones. It pays three-month Libor less 12bp, plus a risk margin of 5.65%.

Payouts will be triggered when an earthquake or cyclone meets the criteria under the bond terms.

"Many countries in Asia are highly vulnerable to natural disasters, which makes finding innovative, capital markets solutions a major priority to address the impact on their economies," said Jingdong Hua, World Bank vice president and treasurer. "The World Bank CAT bonds for the Philippines are the first to be sponsored by the government of an Asian country and the result of a close and long-term partnership between the World Bank and the Philippines government."

These are also the first catastrophe bonds to be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Investors in Europe took 58% of the bonds, North America 25%, Asia 13%, and Bermuda 4%. By investor type, asset managers booked 50%, insurance-linked securities (ILS) funds 29%, insurers and reinsurers 13%, and pension funds 8%.

GC Securities and Swiss Re were joint structuring agents, bookrunners and managers. Munich Re was joint structuring agent, placement agent and manager. AIR Worldwide was risk modeller and calculation agent.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

