World bank releases $100 million for Zambia amid delays in debt restructuring

LUSAKA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The World Bank is releasing $100 million for Zambia amid substantial delays in debt restructuring, it said on Wednesday.

"I remain deeply concerned by the slow pace of the creditors’ committee and the impact of the delays on growth and poverty,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra)

