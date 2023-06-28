News & Insights

World Bank raises Thailand 2023 growth outlook to 3.9% as tourists return

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

June 28, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is projected to grow 3.9% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.6%, helped by private consumption growth and a recovery in tourism, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.6% in 2022, when its tourism sector began to rebound after broad pandemic-related travel curbs were eased.

Growth is expected at 3.6% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025, with tourism and private consumption remaining the primary drivers of growth as external demand weakens, the bank said in a statement.

The return of tourists, particularly from China, has strengthened the tourism outlook. Arrivals are projected to reach a greater-than-expected 28.5 million this year, 84% of the pre-pandemic 2019 level, it said.

However, downside risks remain as weaker-than-expected global growth and political uncertainty pose key challenges to the near-term growth outlook, the bank said.

Thailand is in the process of forming a new government after May's election, but doubts linger whether the leader of the winning Move Forward party has enough support to be voted prime minister.

