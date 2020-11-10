World Bank raises A$1.65bn from two-part Kangaroo bond sale

MELBOURNE, November 9 (IFR) - The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction & Development), rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), has raised A$1.65bn (US$1.2bn) from a dual-tranche Sustainable Development Kangaroo bond offering via joint lead managers ANZ, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

The A$1.1bn 5.5-year and A$550m 10-year notes priced at 99.838 and 99.060 to yield 0.53% and 1.20%. Pricing was in line with respective asset swaps plus 20bp area and 34bp area guidance, equivalent to 18.5bp and 28.1bp over the April 2026 and December 2030 ACGBs.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

