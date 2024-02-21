News & Insights

World Bank provides $270 million for Tanzania-Zambia railway

February 21, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

LUSAKA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $270 million in financing that should improve connectivity between neighbours Tanzania and Zambia and boost regional trade, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Dar es Salaam corridor between the two countries, a key route for copper exports from the central African Copperbelt region, is serviced by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA).

The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The money will be used to rehabilitate a portion of the rail in Zambia, develop a modern border post between Zambia and Tanzania and introduce other supporting infrastructure, it said in a statement.

"The project's reach extends beyond borders, positively impacting communities in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Malawi," the statement said.

Earlier this month, China proposed to spend $1 billion to rehabilitate the rail line through a public-private partnership model.

The United States has been supporting the construction of the Lobito Corridor, another project linking mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to Lobito port in Angola.

