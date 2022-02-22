World Bank preparing new $2 bln Argentine loan package for 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank is moving closer toward approval of a more than $2 billion loan package for 2022 to heavily-indebted Argentina, the country's economy ministry said Tuesday, after similar-sized loans were approved last year by the international lender.

The new loan package comes as a deal with another major lender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to refinance over $40 billion in debt is advancing, despite anti-IMF protests drawing thousands out into the streets of the South American country that has a long and uneasy history with global lenders and credit markets.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman and World Bank operations head Axel van Trotsenburg said on Tuesday there was a need to deepen cooperation on key development areas, including health, transportation, social inclusion, water and the environment, according to a statement from the ministry.

The World Bank lent Argentina a record $2.1 billion last year, and has "a portfolio of projects in preparation for at least $2 billion by 2022," Van Trotsenburg is quoted as saying in the statement.

The bank official added that the lender supports Argentina as it recovers economically from the COVID-19 pandemic while also backing the country's ongoing debt negotiations with the IMF.

A new refinancing deal with the IMF will still require approval from Congress, as well as the lender's board.

In Argentina, splits have appeared in the ruling Peronist coalition over the deal, with one prominent lawmaker stepping down from his position in Congress in opposition to it, while some protesters say the debt deal will foot the bill to working class people.

The 2022 World Bank loan package means "net financing of $830 million for innovation, infrastructure, health, social inclusion and environment projects," Guzman wrote in a post on Twitter later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Aurora Ellis)

