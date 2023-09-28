News & Insights

US Markets

World Bank maps out plans to further boost lending by $100 bln-plus over a decade

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

September 28, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Thursday proposed steps that would boost its lending to developing countries by an additional $100 billion over a decade as part of an ongoing reform process aimed at helping the bank expand its mission to include climate change.

In a 24-page report to the joint ministerial committee that oversees the bank and the International Monetary Fund, the bank's management said it would ask shareholders to approve a hybrid capital measure and a new portfolio guarantee platform that together could boost lending by over $100 billion.

That amount would come on top of measures already being implemented that will boost the bank's lending to developing countries by up to $50 billion.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder) ((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;)) Keywords: WORLDBANK REFORMS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.