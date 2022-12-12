World Markets

World Bank, Mali sign two financing agreements worth around $302 million -Mali govt

December 12, 2022 — 02:59 pm EST

BAMAKO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The World Bank and Mali on Monday signed financing agreements for two projects worth around $302 million, the ministry of economy said.

Around $266 million will go to an urban resilience project in the capital Bamako and the remaining $36 million will fund agricultural development in the arid part of the West African country.

The ministry of economy and finance detailed the agreements in a statement after the signing ceremony.

World Markets
Reuters
