World Bank keeps Thai GDP growth outlook at 2.9% this year

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.9% this year, unchanged from a forecast in April, supported by private consumption and tourism recovery, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is projected to reach pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2022, given a decline in COVID-19 cases and relaxation of border restrictions, the Washington-based lender said in a statement.

The number of tourist arrivals is expected to climb to 6 million this year, up from 0.4 million in 2021, and reach 24 million, or around 60% of pre-pandemic levels, by 2024.

As a result, growth is projected at 4.3% for 2023 and 3.9% for 2024, the World Bank said.

After maintaining a policy rate at a historical low throughout the pandemic, there is now increased scope for the Thai central bank to commence interest rate normalisation, the agency said.

Given Thailand's oil dependence and vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions, adopting a more circular economy approach could help promote growth that is more sustainable and more resilient to external shocks, the World Bank said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.