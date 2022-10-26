US Markets

World Bank grants Zambia $275 mln to recover from pandemic, debt

Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank said it has approved a $275 million grant to Zambia to help the southern African nation recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spillovers from the war in Ukraine and emerge from its debt crisis.

Zambia was the first African country to default during the COVID-19 era as it struggled with mounting external debt.

The International Monetary Fund in late August approved a $1.3 billion, three-year loan to Zambia, a crucial step in the country's quest to restructure its debts.

"As Zambia seeks debt relief under the G20 Common Framework, I urge official bilateral and private sector creditors to agree promptly on a deep debt reduction that... brings public debt to sustainable levels," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.

