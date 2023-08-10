News & Insights

World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2023 GDP growth to slow to 4.7%

August 10, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Thursday forecast Vietnam's gross domestic product growth would slow to 4.7% this year, from 8% last year, citing a challenging external environment and weak domestic demand.

The World Bank said growth is forecast to accelerate to 5.5% next year and 6.0% in 2025.

