World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2023 GDP growth to slow to 4.7%

HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Thursday forecast Vietnam's gross domestic product growth would slow to 4.7% this year, from 8% last year, citing a challenging external environment and weak domestic demand.

The World Bank said growth is forecast to accelerate to 5.5% next year and 6.0% in 2025.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

