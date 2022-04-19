World Markets

World Bank calls on advanced economies to boost food, energy and fertilizer supplies

Andrea Shalal Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday urged advanced economies to boost food aid to developing countries, and work to increase production of food, energy and fertilizer to address shortages and rising prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Malpass, speaking at an event with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva, said cash payments or vouchers would be a good way to help farmers in poor countries buy fertilizer to ensure continued food production.

Georgieva said the crisis was exacerbating the divergence between rich and poor countries, and said it was also critical to diversify the production of food, energy and fertilizer supplies to reduce dependence on Russia.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

