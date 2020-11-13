World Bank breaks Kangaroo records

MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (IFR) - The World Bank broke its own Kangaroo record on Tuesday with a A$1.65bn (US$1.2bn) two-part sustainable development bond sale.

The transaction, via joint lead managers ANZ, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities, was the largest issuance ever in the Kangaroo market by a sovereign, supranational or agency in a single outing, surpassing the World Bank's own A$1.5bn record set a decade ago.

The A$1.1bn 0.5% 5.5-year and A$550m 1.1% 10-year notes were priced at 99.838 and 99.060 to yield 0.53% and 1.2%, respectively. Pricing was in line with asset swaps plus 20bp area and 34bp area guidance, equivalent to 18.5bp and 28.1bp over the April 2026 and December 2030 ACGBs.

Asian investors bought 49% of the shorter-dated bond, with Australia allocated 40% and Europe 11%. Banks took 47%, central banks/official institutions 27% and asset managers/pension funds 26%.

For the 10-year note, Asia received 70%, Australia 16% and Europe 14%. Banks were allotted 48%, asset managers/pension funds 29% and central banks/official institutions 23%.

The lead managers emphasised the great timing of the deal – a few days after the Reserve Bank of Australia extended its sovereign bond-buying programme on November 6. The RBA announced its intention to buy A$100bn of five to 10-year ACGBs over the next six months to lower long-term borrowing costs, a move which led to a flattening of credit curves across Australian dollar debt markets.

“Following the historic announcement from the RBA ... the market saw Triple A curves perform. Coupled with the lack of Australian dollar SSA supply in 2020 and subsequent pent-up investor demand, the World Bank capitalised on this strong window with a record-breaking return to the Kangaroo market in 2020,” said Daniel Wilson, vice-president at RBC Capital Markets.

“The dual-tranche allowed us to meet investor demand from different segments of the market and provide a high-quality investment. We thank investors for their support of the World Bank’s sustainable development mission to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity in member countries," said Andrea Dore, head of capital markets at the World Bank.

The World Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is the latest in a recent spurt of ESG issuance in the Australian dollar market, all of which have been underpinned by a rapidly expanding investor base for socially responsible assets.

A few hours before the World Bank Kangaroo, Queensland Treasury Corp sold its third and largest green bond offering, the A$1.5bn March 2031s, while New South Wales Treasury Corp sold a A$1.3bn November 2030 green bond in late October.

Also late last month, Lendlease Group broke the green corporate bond record with a A$500m seven-year MTN as both Flexigroup and Brighte Capital printed green asset-backed securities.