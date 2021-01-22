World Bank approves $500 mln financing for Indonesia disaster response

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to strengthen its financial response to natural disasters, climate risks, and health-related shocks.

"This support will help the government deliver a more targeted and timely response, reducing the impact of disasters and helping to protect Indonesia's development progress," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said in a statement.

Indonesia, an archipelago located at the so-called "Pacific ring of fire", has nearly 130 active volcanoes and is hit regularly by earthquakes and sometimes by tsunami.

A recent 6.2-magnitude quake in West Sulawesi killed at least 84 people and displaced more than 30,000.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

