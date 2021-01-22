World Bank approves $500 mln financing for Indonesia disaster response

Contributors
Tabita Diela Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNES CHRISTO

The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to strengthen its financial response to natural disasters, climate risks, and health-related shocks.

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to strengthen its financial response to natural disasters, climate risks, and health-related shocks.

"This support will help the government deliver a more targeted and timely response, reducing the impact of disasters and helping to protect Indonesia's development progress," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said in a statement.

Indonesia, an archipelago located at the so-called "Pacific ring of fire", has nearly 130 active volcanoes and is hit regularly by earthquakes and sometimes by tsunami.

A recent 6.2-magnitude quake in West Sulawesi killed at least 84 people and displaced more than 30,000.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters