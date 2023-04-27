News & Insights

US Markets

World Bank approves $100 mln loan for El Salvador water projects

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

April 27, 2023 — 09:16 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

Adds detail from statement

SAN SALVADOR, April 27 (Reuters) - The World Bank approved a $100 million loan to El Salvador to help the Central American country improve the reliability and quality of its water supplies as well as prepare for natural disasters, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The loan will mature in 25 years and include a five-year grace period, according to the statement.

"It's key for our country to promote the rational use of water so as not to compromise or jeopardize its availability for future generations," said Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya.

The financing assistance aims to modernize the country's water and sewage services, and cover the metropolitan area of the capital that receives water from the Torogoz treatment plant.

The plant supplies water to some 40% of the people living in San Salvador's metro area, the lender said.

The loan is also set to create an immediate response plan for a natural or human-caused emergency.

"We consider this vitally important to work for Salvadoran families exposed to droughts, storms and floods who suffer continuously from the interruption of their water services," said Carine Clert, the World Bank's manager for El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Clert stressed that improving water infrastructure will particularly benefit women in the country, who are disproportionately caregivers and heads of households.

The announcement comes shortly after the World Bank announced another loan to Panama, intended to support the country's sustainable growth and climate resilience.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.