World Bank approves $1.69 bln for Pakistan flood relief projects

December 20, 2022 — 02:39 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan's already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.

The World Bank financing is aimed at relief projects in the south-eastern Sindh province, which it said was worst-affected by the floods.

