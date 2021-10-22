World Acceptance's (NASDAQ:WRLD) five-year earnings growth trails the fantastic shareholder returns

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares for the last five years, while they gained 320%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter.

Since it's been a strong week for World Acceptance shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, World Acceptance managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.4% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 33% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:WRLD Earnings Per Share Growth October 22nd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that World Acceptance shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 96% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 33% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - World Acceptance has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

