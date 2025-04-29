WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE Earnings Results: $WRLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE ($WRLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $8.13 per share, beating estimates of $5.95 by $2.18. The company also reported revenue of $165,270,000, beating estimates of $157,611,930 by $7,658,070.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE Insider Trading Activity

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE insiders have traded $WRLD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MCINTYRE (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $300,444 .

. JASON E. CHILDERS (SVP, Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,759 shares for an estimated $258,701 .

. LUKE J. UMSTETTER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $250,704 .

. JOHN L JR CALMES (See remarks) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $145,000

ALICE LINDSAY CAULDER (SVP, Human Resources) sold 600 shares for an estimated $83,886

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

