WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE Earnings Preview: Recent $WRLD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE ($WRLD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $124,832,190 and earnings of $2.20 per share.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE Insider Trading Activity

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE insiders have traded $WRLD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRELL E WHITAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $389,329 .

. SCOTT MCINTYRE (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $300,444 .

. JASON E. CHILDERS (SVP, Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,759 shares for an estimated $258,701 .

. ALICE LINDSAY CAULDER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,610 shares for an estimated $235,386 .

. LUKE J. UMSTETTER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $187,839 .

. JOHN L JR CALMES (See remarks) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $145,000

CHARLES D WAY sold 50 shares for an estimated $8,050

WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of WORLD ACCEPTANCE|DE stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

