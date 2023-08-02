World Acceptance (WRLD) Price Target Increased by 63.13% to 99.28

The average one-year price target for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) has been revised to 99.28 / share. This is an increase of 63.13% from the prior estimate of 60.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.59 to a high of 137.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.12% from the latest reported closing price of 157.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in World Acceptance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRLD is 0.14%, a decrease of 20.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 5,741K shares. The put/call ratio of WRLD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 2,037K shares representing 32.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 756K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 242K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRLD by 21.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRLD by 21.99% over the last quarter.

World Acceptance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C. -based World Acceptance Corporation is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit.

