World Acceptance Sees Income Rise in Fiscal Quarter

World Acceptance ( (WRLD) ) just unveiled an update.

World Acceptance Corporation reported a positive second fiscal quarter in 2025, with net income rising to $22.1 million and diluted earnings per share reaching $3.99. Despite a 6.1% decrease in gross loans year-over-year, the company saw a sequential 1.7% increase in loans. The customer base showed resilience with a slight decrease of 0.1%, and delinquency rates improved. The company continues to focus on credit quality, positioning itself well for future growth.

