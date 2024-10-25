News & Insights

Stocks

World Acceptance Sees Income Rise in Fiscal Quarter

October 25, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

World Acceptance ( (WRLD) ) just unveiled an update.

World Acceptance Corporation reported a positive second fiscal quarter in 2025, with net income rising to $22.1 million and diluted earnings per share reaching $3.99. Despite a 6.1% decrease in gross loans year-over-year, the company saw a sequential 1.7% increase in loans. The customer base showed resilience with a slight decrease of 0.1%, and delinquency rates improved. The company continues to focus on credit quality, positioning itself well for future growth.

Find detailed analytics on WRLD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WRLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.