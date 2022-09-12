World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shareholders notch a 9.1% CAGR over 5 years, yet earnings have been shrinking

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) share price down 11% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 54%, less than the market return of 74%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 38% decline over the last twelve months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

World Acceptance's earnings per share are down 8.2% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We are not particularly impressed by the annual compound revenue growth of 2.5% over five years. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:WRLD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for World Acceptance in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, World Acceptance shareholders did even worse, losing 38%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand World Acceptance better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - World Acceptance has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

But note: World Acceptance may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

