World Acceptance Corp. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) reported that its second-quarter net income per share declined to $0.51 from $1.56, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second-quarter total revenues from continuing operations was $141.6 million, a 11.4 percent increase from the $127.1 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year. The revenues from the 1,154 branches open throughout both quarterly periods increased by 10.5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $145.04 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.