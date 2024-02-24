Worksport (WKSP) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Worksport (NasdaqCM:WKSP) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 311.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worksport. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKSP is 0.00%, an increase of 425.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 168.90% to 2,386K shares. The put/call ratio of WKSP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,707K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 139K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 34.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKSP by 37.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 80K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 49.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKSP by 28.61% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 66K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worksport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.