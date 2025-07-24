Worksport Partners with Frankie Muniz to Promote Innovative Clean Energy Solutions for Trucks

Frankie Muniz partners with Worksport to promote innovative solar energy solutions for trucks, emphasizing American-made products.

Worksport Ltd. has announced a brand partnership with actor and professional NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, who is competing full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Muniz, known for his role in "Malcolm in the Middle," praised Worksport for its innovative solar-powered truck bed covers and portable energy systems in a social media post to his large following. This collaboration aligns with Worksport's mission to provide clean energy solutions and highlights their commitment to American manufacturing. The endorsement coincides with Worksport's upcoming launch of its SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable battery system, aimed at redefining energy access for trucks and electric vehicles. This partnership comes at a crucial time for Worksport as they continue to experience significant growth.

Potential Positives

Worksport has secured a prominent brand partnership with Frankie Muniz, leveraging his celebrity status to enhance brand visibility and credibility.

The partnership aligns with Worksport's mission of promoting clean energy solutions, which may attract environmentally conscious consumers and expand their market reach.

Frankie Muniz's endorsement emphasizes Worksport's innovative products, particularly their upcoming solar-powered truck bed cover, potentially generating consumer interest ahead of its launch.

The announcement coincides with an impressive 83% revenue increase in Q2 2025, signaling positive momentum for the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Partnership may be perceived as leveraging celebrity endorsement over substantial product performance, potentially undermining confidence among consumers seeking proven technology.

Despite a reported 83% revenue increase, the announcement lacks detailed context on overall financial performance, which could raise concerns about sustainability and growth.

The presence of several forward-looking statements indicates inherent uncertainties, which might lead to skepticism among investors regarding the company's future prospects.

FAQ

What is the new partnership about?

The partnership is between Worksport Ltd. and Frankie Muniz, focusing on innovative clean energy solutions for trucks.

Who is Frankie Muniz?

Frankie Muniz is a former actor known for his role in "Malcolm in the Middle" and a current NASCAR driver.

What products are being highlighted in this collaboration?

Worksport's solar-powered truck bed covers and portable energy systems are the main products being highlighted.

When are the new Worksport products launching?

The SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable battery system are set to launch in Fall 2025.

What are Worksport's main values?

Worksport emphasizes innovation, reliability, and American-made excellence in its products and partnerships.

Full Release







Former ‘Malcolm in The Middle’ Actor, and Professional NASCAR Driver Enters Brand Partnership with Worksport









West Seneca, New York, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is thrilled to announce a



dynamic brand partnership





with actor and





professional NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz



, who is racing full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the



No. 33 Ford F-150



with Reaume Brothers Racing.





In a



widely circulated social media



post to his 368k+ followers, Muniz, prominently known for his role of “Malcolm” in “



Malcolm in the Middle



”, praised Worksport as a “true American company revolutionizing American energy and truck solutions.” He spotlighted the company’s upcoming



nano-grid



system - a solar-powered truck bed cover with an independent modular portable energy system - emphasizing their importance at the track and for outdoor enthusiasts.





“Their solar-powered truck-bed covers, and innovative energy products have genuinely changed the game, giving real reliable power wherever anyone can go,” Muniz posted.







Muniz, as a Ford F-150 driver,



enjoys tonneau covers and is a fan of Worksport’s high quality



Made in USA



production. Muniz’s endorsement aligns with



Worksport’s mission



to empower off-grid independence, enhance mobile energy accessibility, and proudly manufacture tonneau covers in the U.S. The brand collaboration reflects a mutual commitment to innovation, reliability, and American-made excellence—values both Muniz and Worksport embody on and off the track.





“Aside from Frankie’s recently initiated NASCAR career, Frankie is set to appear in a



Malcolm in the Middle Reboot



, airing on Disney Plus later this year. We’re honored to have Frankie Muniz as a voice for our company,” said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. “His dedication to performance and sustainability mirrors our goals. This partnership



amplifies





our





reach



in the motorsport and consumer energy markets alike.”





The endorsement arrives during a pivotal moment in Worksport’s growth, with the company preparing for mass production of its SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable battery system. These cutting-edge innovations aim to redefine how trucks and EVs access clean energy, off the grid and on the road. Worksport’s SOLIS and COR systems are expected to launch



in Fall 2025



.







Worksport recently posted an







83% revenue increase







in Q2 2025, from Q1 2025. To speak with Investor Relations, please contact:







Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd.



T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128







W:



investors.worksport.com



W:



www.worksport.com



E:



investors@worksport.com













Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi













Steven Rossi X (Twitter)









Steven Rossi LinkedIn















Join:







Worksport’s Newsletter









About Worksport







Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is



terravisenergy.com



.







Connect with Worksport







Please follow the Company’s social media accounts on



X (previously Twitter)



,



Facebook



,



LinkedIn



,



YouTube



, and



Instagram



(collectively, the “Accounts”), the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company’s newsletters at



investors.worksport.com



.







