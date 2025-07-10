Worksport Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Revenue Growth as Turnaround Strategy and Upcoming Clean-Tech Product Launches Drive Momentum

Worksport Ltd. reports an 83% revenue increase in Q2 2025, driven by a strategic shift towards high-margin clean-tech products.

Worksport Ltd., a manufacturer of clean energy solutions, announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for Q2 2025, achieving $4.1 million in revenue, an 83% increase from the previous quarter. This growth is part of the company's strategic shift towards a more profitable model focused on Made in America products, resulting in a 47% increase in gross margins. CEO Steven Rossi highlighted the upcoming launches of the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System, which are expected to further drive revenue growth in the clean energy market. The company anticipates reaching $20 million in full-year revenue, alongside a trajectory towards sustainable profitability. Additional updates and the full financial report will be available in August.

Potential Positives

Worksport reported unaudited revenue of $4.1 million in Q2 2025, an 83% increase over Q1 2025, demonstrating significant growth momentum.

Gross margins improved from 17.7% in Q1 to 26.0% in Q2, with expectations to exceed 30% by year-end, indicating strong operational efficiency.

The upcoming launch of the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System targets high-margin, multi-billion-dollar markets, enhancing revenue potential.

The Company is on track for sustainable profitability, with a projected full-year revenue of $20 million and a clear path toward cash flow positivity.

Potential Negatives

The company has not yet fully transitioned from its previous low-margin private label production, which raises concerns about its sustainability over the long term despite recent revenue growth.

The upcoming product launches are in beta testing and are not yet commercially available, leaving uncertainty about their market acceptance and potential revenue generation.

The reliance on forward-looking statements emphasizes inherent risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact actual performance compared to anticipated outcomes.

FAQ

What were Worksport's Q2 2025 revenue figures?

Worksport reported unaudited revenue of $4.1 million for Q2 2025, marking an 83% increase from Q1 2025.

What is the significance of the recent product launches?

The SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System are expected to unlock additional revenue streams in major growth markets.

How has Worksport's gross margin changed recently?

Gross margins improved from 17.7% in Q1 to 26% in Q2, with expectations to exceed 30% by year-end 2025.

When will the full Q2 report be available?

The complete Q2 2025 financial statements andearnings callare scheduled for mid-August 2025.

What is the company's revenue projection for the year?

Worksport has projected a full-year revenue of $20 million, with a clear path towards cash flow positivity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Company Achieves Breakout Quarter as Turnaround Strategy Gains Traction; Clean-Tech Product Launches Poised to Accelerate Growth













West Seneca, New York, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd.



(NASDAQ: WKSP)



(“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today announced unaudited Q2 2025 topline results,



delivering





a





breakout





quarter



that is expected to position the Company for sustainable profitability and long-term growth.





The Company delivered unaudited revenue of



$4.1 million in Q2 2025



, marking an



83% increase



over Q1 2025 revenue of $2.24 million.The results mark a major validation of the Company’s strategic pivot away from lower-margin private label production, underscoring management’s strategic focus on a strong Made in America brand with a robust supply chain substantially within the USA.





In parallel,



gross margins increased 47%



, rising from 17.7% in Q1 to



26.0% in Q2



. June 2025 recorded the Company’s highest monthly gross margin to date, with



Worksport on track to exceed 30% gross margins



by year-end, setting the stage for strong operating leverage.







Momentum Building Toward Strong EBITA







“This quarter’s topline and margin performance validates the steps we’ve taken over the last year,” said



Steven Rossi



, CEO of Worksport. “We’re executing on all cylinders - sales are scaling, margins are improving, and we’re laying the groundwork for sustainable profitability. The real catalyst lies just ahead with the launch of our innovative SOLIS and COR





nano-grid system





.







Flagship Product Launches to Unlock Additional Revenue Streams







Worksport’s upcoming



SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover



and



COR Portable Energy System



—both in Beta testing in North America—are scheduled for commercial launch in late 2025. Together, these proprietary technologies will form a modular clean-energy nano-grid, targeting



high margin multi-billion-dollar markets



, ranging from portable power to overlanding, grid-resilient utility, and EV range top-up.





As previously reported, Worksport’s patented SOLIS cover successfully produced more than 500W of solar power, while the COR system demonstrated



Level 1 EV



charging capabilities, including for Tesla vehicles. Market response to early testing has been strong, with additional updates expected in the Company’s Q3 2025earnings call







Full Q2 Report and Earnings Call Coming Mid-August







“As we turn the corner on our strategy for strong EBITA and profitability, we are seeing impressive alignment of the Company’s fundamentals in a way that unlocks shareholder value,” added Rossi. “With strong revenue growth, expanding margins, and disruptive new products launching in 2025, Worksport is emerging as one of the



most exciting stories



on the small-cap growth radar. The best is yet to come and just around the corner.”





The full Q2 2025 financial statements andearnings callare scheduled for mid-August. The Company also recently announced



record production



output and further traction in B2C and B2B sales, reinforcing its revenue trajectory. Management has previously projected





$20M







in full-year revenue



, with a clear anticipated path to



cash flow positivity



.





More information will be made available in the near future regarding the Company’s COR Portable Energy System & SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover commercial launches, including final release specifications, pricing, and go to market strategy, among other topics.







For further information:







Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd.



T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128







W:



investors.worksport.com



W:



www.worksport.com



E:



investors@worksport.com











About Worksport







Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is



terravisenergy.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “envisioned,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at





www.sec.gov





. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.