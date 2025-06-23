Worksport Ltd. Reports Record Revenue of $1.28 Million in May 2025 with Rising Gross Margins and Strong Growth Projections

Worksport Ltd. reports record revenue in May 2025, driven by improved gross margins and expanding distribution network.

Quiver AI Summary

Worksport Ltd. announced record revenue in May 2025, reaching $1.28 million, marking the second consecutive month of record sales following a strong April. The company’s gross margins improved by 25% from Q1 2025, reaching nearly 23%, attributed to its focus on higher-value products and increased operational efficiency in its New York manufacturing facility. With a rapidly expanding dealer network now surpassing 550, Worksport expects continued growth into June 2025 and anticipates launching new clean-tech products in the fall, aimed at the clean energy sector. The company projects approximately $20 million in revenue by year-end 2025, aiming for positive cash flow and sustained profitability, positioning itself as a strong investment opportunity.

Potential Positives

Worksport achieved record-breaking revenue of $1.28 million in May 2025, indicating strong sales momentum following a successful April.

The company reported a significant 25% improvement in gross margins compared to Q1 2025, driven by higher-value products and operational efficiencies.

Worksport's active dealer network expanded dramatically from 94 in Q4 2024 to over 550, including two major national distributors, supporting future sales growth.

Management projects reaching approximately $20 million in revenue by year-end 2025, positioning the company for cash flow positivity and sustained profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting high revenue growth and improving gross margins, the company's market capitalization remains below projected revenue for the year, which may raise concerns among investors about potential overvaluation.

The forward-looking statements included in the press release highlight several risks, including potential supply chain delays and competition, which could impact the company's anticipated growth and financial stability.

The reliance on the acceptance of new products by consumers and third-party distributors introduces uncertainty, as delays or non-acceptance could hinder the company's projected growth trajectory.

FAQ

What was Worksport's revenue in May 2025?

Worksport reported a revenue of $1.28 million in May 2025, marking a record-breaking month.

How much did Worksport's gross margins improve?

Gross margins improved by 25% compared to Q1 2025 levels, nearing 23% overall.

What are Worksport's revenue projections for 2025?

The company projects revenue to reach approximately $20 million by the end of 2025.

What is the significance of Worksport's distribution network expansion?

Worksport's dealer network expanded from 94 to over 550, enhancing sales and distribution capabilities.

What products is Worksport launching in fall 2025?

Worksport plans to launch the SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable power system in fall 2025.

$WKSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $WKSP stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WKSP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WKSP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

$WKSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WKSP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WKSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $11.5 on 03/28/2025

Full Release





Company Reports All-Time-High Revenue in May 2025 (Following Record April 2025 Sales) as Gross Margins Rise 25% from Q1 2025 Levels; Growth Momentum Expected to Continue











West Seneca, New York, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd.



(NASDAQ: WKSP)



(“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today announced that May 2025 sales reached $1.28 million, marking the Company’s



second consecutive month of record-breaking revenue



(non-audited). Gross Margins continue to improve notably, as Worksport’s Made-in-USA cover line continues to gain significant traction.





Worksport’s



April and May 2025 revenues alone have





surpassed total Q1 2025 revenue



, signaling strong momentum entering the second half of the year.









Gross Margin Expansion:



May



gross margins improved 25%



over Q1 2025 levels, bringing margins closer to 23%, driven by the Company’s focus on higher-value branded products and greater operational efficiency at its New York manufacturing facility, where products use over 90% domestic content. Management projects gross margins to trend toward



30% by year-end,



reflecting expected scale benefits and continued cost optimizations. Company expects cash-flow positivity to be achieved towards year-end.











May over Q1 2025 levels, bringing margins closer to 23%, driven by the Company’s focus on higher-value branded products and greater operational efficiency at its New York manufacturing facility, where products use over 90% domestic content. Management projects gross margins to trend toward reflecting expected scale benefits and continued cost optimizations. Company expects cash-flow positivity to be achieved towards year-end.





Distribution Network and Growth Outlook



: Worksport’s active dealer network has expanded from 94 in Q4 2024 to over 550 today, including



two major national distributors



added this spring. Management expects



June 2025



to deliver another strong month as two recently onboarded national distributors ramp up ordering.













Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport Ltd., commented:







“The month of May marks another record, reinforcing that our American-made tonneau covers and strategic B2B expansion are delivering real, repeatable results.



We expect June 2025 to be even stronger



as our newest national distributors ramp up orders. With our SOLIS and COR clean-tech products launching this fall, we believe 2025 will prove to be another breakout year that firmly sets Worksport on a path to long-term growth with a keen focus on strong EBITA.”











2025 Revenue and Profitability Outlook







Building on revenue of $1.5 million in 2023 and $8.5 million in 2024, Worksport projects reaching approximately





$20 million by year-end 2025





— a scale designed to deliver cash flow positivity and support sustained profitability. Notably, the Company’s



current market capitalization remains below this year’s projected revenue



, highlighting what management views as a meaningful investment opportunity.





Further upside is



expected



with the anticipated



fall 2025 launch



of the





SOLIS





solar tonneau cover and





COR





portable nano-grid power system, targeting multi-billion-dollar clean energy and portable power markets. Management



believes



these high-margin, IP-protected products will accelerate significant consistent growth for the years ahead.







For further information:







Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd.



T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128







W:



investors.worksport.com



W:



www.worksport.com



E:



investors@worksport.com











Social Media Disclaimer







The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “envisioned,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at





www.sec.gov





. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.