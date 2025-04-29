Worksport Ltd. Partners with Patriot Automotive Technologies to Expand U.S. Dealer Network and Drive Revenue Growth

Worksport partners with Patriot Automotive Technologies, expanding its dealer network to boost sales of tonneau covers nationwide.

Quiver AI Summary

Worksport Ltd. has announced a significant partnership with Patriot Automotive Technologies, expanding its business-to-business network by leveraging Patriot’s over 200 dealer locations across the U.S. This collaboration will see Worksport's innovative tonneau covers, including the popular AL4 premium model, sold through Patriot's extensive network, facilitating a projected multi-million dollar reoccurring revenue stream for Worksport by 2025. This partnership enhances Worksport's distribution channels and reinforces its position in the automotive aftermarket sector. CEO Steven Rossi emphasized the importance of this collaboration for accelerating growth and building shareholder value, while also highlighting ongoing plans for further strategic partnerships and product launches.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Patriot Automotive Technologies significantly expands Worksport's business-to-business distribution network across over 200 U.S. dealer locations.

This collaboration is expected to generate multi-million dollar annually recurring revenue, enhancing financial stability and cash flow for Worksport.

Expansion through a trusted partner like Patriot Automotive solidifies Worksport’s market presence and brand recognition among truck owners nationwide.

Ongoing engagement in additional strategic partnerships demonstrates Worksport's commitment to growth and innovation in the automotive accessory sector.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on a single partnership with Patriot Automotive Technologies may pose a risk if demand does not meet expectations, potentially jeopardizing anticipated revenue growth.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that emphasize uncertainty, highlighting risks such as supply chain delays and market acceptance, which could impact business outcomes.

While the partnership with Patriot expands distribution, it also exposes Worksport to potential competition and operational challenges in meeting the needs of a larger dealer network.

FAQ

What products will Patriot Automotive Technologies sell from Worksport?

Patriot will distribute Worksport’s innovative tonneau covers, including the popular AL4 premium cover, through its dealer network.

How many dealer locations are involved in this partnership?

Worksport's products will be sold through over 200 dealer locations nationwide under Patriot Automotive Technologies.

What are the expected benefits of this partnership for Worksport?

This partnership is projected to generate multi-million dollar recurring revenue, strengthening Worksport’s cash flow and profitability.

How does this partnership enhance Worksport’s market presence?

The collaboration with Patriot increases Worksport's dealer footprint and boosts product accessibility for truck owners across the U.S.

What future developments can we expect from Worksport?

Worksport plans to announce additional partnerships and product launches, including the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and the COR Portable Energy System.

Full Release





Patriot’s 200+ U.S. Dealer Network Expected to Sell Worksport-Made Products, Marking a Major Growth Milestone.









West Seneca, New York, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Worksport Ltd.



(NASDAQ: WKSP)



(“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its business-to-business (B2B) network. The Company has partnered with Patriot Automotive Technologies, a leader in automotive aftermarket accessories and customizations. This strategic relationship will see Worksport’s innovative line of tonneau covers, sold through Patriot’s network of over 200 dealer locations nationwide.





Patriot has begun distributing Worksport’s innovative tonneau covers, including a version of the highly popular AL4 premium cover, across its network. With further expansion plans already underway for the dealer group, this partnership marks a significant step forward in Worksport’s ongoing B2B growth strategy. Given the large volume of new locations strategically added, Worksport expects this partnership to be a healthy source of



reoccurring



revenue, with meaningful initial orders.











Figure 1: Patriot Liner’s 200+ Dealer Locations









Strategic Partnership Highlights:











Significant Revenue Opportunity



: This collaboration is projected to evolve into a



multi-million dollar





annually reoccurring revenue source within 2025



, providing Worksport with stable, predictable cash flows and strengthening its path to sustained profitability while simultaneously enhancing Patriot Automotive Technologies’ portfolio of high-demand aftermarket products.







: This collaboration is projected to evolve into a , providing Worksport with stable, predictable cash flows and strengthening its path to sustained profitability while simultaneously enhancing Patriot Automotive Technologies’ portfolio of high-demand aftermarket products.





Nationwide Reach with a Trusted Partner



: Patriot Automotive Technologies' extensive, trusted dealer network is expected to bring Worksport’s premium products to truck owners across the U.S., significantly boosting Worksport’s dealer footprint. This move builds on



last week’s announcement of a 64% dealer network



growth in Q1 2025, fueled primarily by strong demand for the AL4 tonneau cover.













Continued Growth and Future Partnerships:







Partnering with Patriot Automotive Technologies underscores Worksport’s ongoing strategy of aggressively growing its U.S.-based distribution channels, further validating its position as a premier supplier of U.S.-made automotive accessories. Worksport remains actively engaged in



additional



strategic partnerships and distribution channels that leverage its commitment to quality, innovation, and domestic manufacturing.







Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, commented:







“Securing this partnership with a respected national dealer group like Patriot Liner, is a major milestone for Worksport. We believe it will accelerate our growth, drive recurring revenue, and strengthen our position as the go-to manufacturer for premium, U.S.-made tonneau covers.



Looking ahead, we aim to expand with additional influential distribution partners



and continue building shareholder value. Our commitment remains firm: to support local brick-and-mortar dealers—the backbone of the American economy—by providing high-quality, American-made tonneau covers, unparalleled service, and marketing, driving a turnkey value and support for the entire Worksport ecosystem”







Looking Ahead:







Worksport anticipates providing further updates in the coming weeks and months regarding additional partnerships and key business developments, including the upcoming launch of its innovative clean-tech products, the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and the COR Portable Energy System.







Learn more, here:







https://investors.worksport.com









About Patriot Automotive Technologies







Patriot Automotive Technologies, a division of Patriot Liner based in Madisonville, Louisiana, specializes in private-labeled automotive aftermarket accessories, including the new Patriot BC-1 Tonneau Cover. Patriot Liner, founded by father and son veterans with over 30 years of industry experience, is recognized as a premier U.S. supplier of Polyurea-based spray-on bedliners, serving a network of over 200 dealers nationwide. Alongside its sister divisions—Patriot Fleet Solutions and Patriot Rust Defense—Patriot Automotive Technologies delivers high-quality customization and upfitting services for retail and fleet customers. Learn more at



patriotliner.com



,



patriotautotech.com



, or



patriot-fs.com



.







About Worksport







Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is



terravisenergy.com



.





For more information, please visit



investors.worksport.com



.







For additional information, please contact:







Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128 W:



investors.worksport.com



W:



www.worksport.com



E:



investors@worksport.com









Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “envisioned,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







