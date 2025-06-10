Worksport Ltd. Expands Dealer Network to Over 550 Locations, Anticipates Significant Revenue Growth in 2025

Worksport Ltd. expands its dealer network to over 550 U.S. locations, anticipating significant revenue growth in 2025.

Worksport Ltd. has announced the expansion of its dealer network to over 550 locations across the U.S. following a strategic partnership with a second national automotive distributor, marking a six-fold increase since early 2025. This agreement follows a prior partnership with Patriot Auto Group that added over 200 dealers. The rapid growth, with more than 450 new accounts in just half the year, is projected to generate over $21.5 million in annual recurring revenue. Worksport aims for total revenue of $20-$25 million for 2025, reflecting robust demand for its American-made tonneau covers. The company also reports strong performance in its direct-to-consumer segment, generating approximately $1 million in monthly e-commerce revenue. With the upcoming launch of innovative products like the SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover, Worksport is positioned for significant growth in the clean-tech market, while focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and capturing market share.

Potential Positives

Worksport's dealer network now exceeds 550 locations, marking a nearly 6x increase since the beginning of 2025, showcasing rapid growth in market presence.

The company anticipates over $21.5 million in annual repeatable revenue from its dealer network, indicating strong financial potential and scalability.

Management reaffirms full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $20-$25 million, representing a significant projected increase of 2.5-3x year-over-year.

Upcoming product launches, including the SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR portable energy storage system, are positioned to unlock new revenue streams in high-margin clean-tech markets.

Potential Negatives

The company’s revenue projections rely heavily on aggressive dealer onboarding, which may not materialize as expected, leading to potential shortfalls in achieving the $20-$25 million revenue guidance for 2025.

There is a significant reliance on ongoing demand for their products in a competitive market, raising concerns about sustainability if product acceptance declines.

The inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

How many dealer locations does Worksport currently have in the U.S.?

Worksport's dealer network has expanded to over 550 locations across the United States.

What is Worksport's projected annual revenue from the dealer network?

Worksport expects to generate over $21.5 million in annual repeatable revenue from its dealer network.

When will Worksport launch its new products?

The commercial launch of Worksport's SOLIS solar tonneau cover and portable energy storage system is anticipated in Fall 2025.

How does Worksport plan to achieve sustainable profitability?

Worksport aims to enhance market share and operational efficiencies to achieve sustainable profitability by fiscal 2025.

What types of products does Worksport manufacture?

Worksport manufactures a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and portable power systems focusing on clean energy solutions.

Dealer Network Expands now to over 550 U.S. Locations; Recurring Revenue Expected to Further Accelerate in 2025.







West Seneca, New York, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd.



(NASDAQ: WKSP)



(“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today announced a significant milestone: the addition of a second national automotive distributor. This strategic agreement expands the Company’s partnered dealer network to over



550 locations



across the United States—representing a nearly



6x increase



since the beginning of 2025.





This momentum marks Worksport’s second national distribution agreement in under two months, following its



April 2025 partnership



with Patriot Auto Group, which brought over 200 dealers under the Worksport dealer network. The newest agreement adds access to approximately 250 additional dealer accounts, further accelerating the Company’s penetration into high-value retail markets through strategically aligned partners.







Repeatable Revenue at Scale Projected to Exceed $21.5 Million—With Room to Grow







With more than



450 new accounts added year-to-date



, up from 94 at the start of the year, Worksport’s U.S. dealer network is expanding rapidly. As of today, the Company actively sells to 187 of its 550 dealer partners, with new accounts joining weekly.





At full activation, Worksport estimates these channels can support



over $21.5 million in annual repeatable revenue



,



alone (not including B2C sales via its online platform)



, driven by ongoing B2B traction and demand for its premium, American-made tonneau covers. Importantly, this figure reflects



revenue potential at







current







scale



—a number that management expects to grow meaningfully as dealer onboarding continues through the second half of this year.





Management



reaffirms



full-year



2025 revenue guidance of $20-$25 million



, representing a



2.5-3x increase year-over-year



. This surge is supported by strong dealer adoption, expanding product availability, and increasing gross margins across all sales channels.





“Our strategic focus on supporting U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers with Made-in-America products continues to prove itself,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. “This milestone validates the strength of our distribution model and the surging demand for competitively priced, high-quality truck accessories. With more than 17,000 potential dealer locations across the country, we’ve only begun to tap into our total addressable market. Following a



157% year-over-year increase in gross margin in Q1 2025



, we are extremely optimistic about the road ahead.”







Momentum Accelerates Across All Sales Channels







In parallel with its expanding wholesale network, Worksport is maintaining strong performance in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment, generating approximately



$1 million in monthly e-commerce revenue – and growing



. This dual-channel model—B2B and DTC—is expected to deliver sustained top-line growth through the remainder of 2025, reinforcing the Company’s diversified revenue base and accelerating overall scalability.





These developments come ahead of the anticipated





Fall 2025







commercial launch



of



SOLIS



, Worksport’s patented solar-integrated tonneau cover, and



COR



, its portable energy storage system. Together, these products are positioned to unlock new, higher-margin revenue streams in multi-billion-dollar clean-tech and off-grid power markets—well beyond the Company’s core automotive footprint.







Strategic Outlook: Positioned for Multi-Vector Growth







With two national distributors onboard, scalable B2B infrastructure in place, and high-impact clean energy products nearing launch, Worksport is now executing across multiple growth vectors. The Company remains focused on capturing greater market share, enhancing operational efficiencies, and advancing toward



sustainable profitability and positive cash flow



in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Worksport’s sales team is actively working to establish additional meaningful, strategic B2B reseller accounts within the US and Canadian markets.







About Worksport







Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is



terravisenergy.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “envisioned,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



