Worksport Ltd. Expands Dealer Network by 30% and Launches AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover Online

Worksport expands dealer locations and launches AL4 tonneau cover for direct consumer purchase online.

Worksport Ltd. has expanded its dealer network by 30% in early 2025 and launched its AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover for direct purchase on its website, following positive feedback. The AL4 cover promises superior durability and functionality and is expected to be a top seller, contributing to revenue growth as the company anticipates launching more models monthly. CEO Steven Rossi expressed excitement about the AL4’s release and its potential impact on future product launches, including clean energy solutions like the SOLIS solar cover and COR portable power system planned for later in the year. With a shift toward direct-to-consumer sales, Worksport aims to enhance its market presence and align with future growth strategies.

Potential Positives

Worksport's dealer network has expanded by 30% in the first two months of 2025, indicating significant growth and increased market presence.

The launch of the AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover on Worksport's e-commerce platform allows for direct sales, enhancing consumer access to the product and improving customer service.

Projected sales of the AL4 cover are expected to drive revenue growth and improve profit margins, contributing positively to the company’s financial outlook for 2025.

Future product launches, including clean-tech solutions, are anticipated to build on the AL4's success, positioning the company for sustained growth in the clean energy market.

Potential Negatives

Despite increasing dealer locations and production, the company reports that while sales rose to a run rate of approximately $1 million per month in 2024, this is significantly lower than the projected growth, indicating challenges in scaling revenue effectively.

The company mentions potential risks to its forward-looking statements, including supply chain delays and product acceptance by consumers, highlighting uncertainties that could negatively impact future performance.

The mention of competition from other producers of similar products may indicate challenges in maintaining market share and profitability in a competitive landscape.

FAQ

What new products is Worksport launching in 2025?

Worksport is launching the AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover and plans to release additional models monthly.

Where can I buy the AL4 Tonneau Cover?

The AL4 Tonneau Cover is available for purchase at www.worksport.com.

How has Worksport expanded its dealer network?

Worksport's dealer network has expanded by 30% in the first two months of 2025.

What features does the AL4 Tonneau Cover offer?

The AL4 cover offers superior durability, easy installation, and user-friendly functionality.

What future products are planned after the AL4 launch?

Upcoming products include the SOLIS solar tonneau cover and the COR portable nano-grid system.

Full Release







Company Adds 24 New Dealer Locations in Early 2025, Initiates Flagship AL4 Cover Availability at Worksport.com















West Seneca, New York, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Worksport Ltd.



(NASDAQ: WKSP)



(“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is pleased to announce two new sales milestones. The Company’s dealer network has expanded by



30%



in the first two months of 2025, and, following an



ongoing



production ramp-up driven by strong early feedback, initial models of its



AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover



are now officially available for purchase at





www.worksport.com





.







AL4 Tonneau Cover Now Live Online







The AL4, Worksport’s newly introduced flagship tonneau cover, combines premium materials and design features to offer superior durability, streamlined installation, and user-friendly functionality (see Figure 1 below). Through the Company’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales platform, customers can



immediately



place orders, track shipments, and take advantage of Worksport’s American customer support team. Worksport expects 5 available models by the end of February 2025 and expects to add new models to the AL4 lineup every month.





While Worksport has increased sales from $1.5M in 2023 to a run rate of approximately $1MM per month in 2024, the Company believes the AL4 premium cover will be its best-selling tonneau cover, driving the sales and margins for 2025.







Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, commented:





“We are excited to bring the AL4 cover directly to consumers through our e-commerce website, especially after the positive reception we’ve seen from distributors and our growing dealer network. This marks a significant step in Worksport’s evolution, as we continue to scale production to meet growing demand. We believe the AL4’s success will pave the way for future product launches, including our forthcoming clean-tech solutions – the







SOLIS solar tonneau cover and the COR







portable nano-grid system.”









Alignment with Future Growth







By offering the AL4 cover on its e-commerce store, Worksport.com, the Company continues to bolster its direct-to-consumer presence, complementing its expanding distribution network, which is expected to maintain



momentum



in the coming months. This move also lays the groundwork for upcoming releases, including the



SOLIS



solar tonneau cover and the



COR



mobile power system, planned for



later this year



. Management believes these innovations, combined with the AL4’s anticipated success, will drive



revenue growth



and strengthen shareholder value in the months ahead.











Figure 1. Worksport AL4 Cover- Features









Learn more, here:







https://investors.worksport.com







.







About Worksport







Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is



terravisenergy.com



.





For more information, please visit



investors.worksport.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “envisioned,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at





www.sec.gov





. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.