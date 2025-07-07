Worksport Ltd. Achieves Record Production Growth and Significant Margin Expansion in 2025

Worksport Ltd. reported a 50% increase in production and doubled gross margins, driven by rising demand and operational efficiency.

Worksport Ltd., a U.S. manufacturer focused on hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck sector, announced significant operational improvements in a recent press release. Since March 2025, the company has achieved a 50% increase in monthly production and over 100% improvement in gross margins, driven by increased efficiency and rising demand. In May 2025, production set a new record, surpassing its output from the entire third quarter of 2024. With dealer partnerships expanding from 94 to over 550, Worksport is also poised for revenue growth, expecting to exceed $20 million in 2025. The company plans to launch its SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR portable nano-grid system in Fall 2025, aiming to tap into a $13 billion market. CEO Steven Rossi highlighted the company's progress toward profitability and long-term value creation, emphasizing its commitment to domestic manufacturing and innovation in clean technology.

Worksport achieved a 50% increase in monthly production volume since March 2025, indicating strong operational efficiency and responding to rising demand.

Gross margins improved by over 100% in five months, rising from 11% in Q4 2024 to over 23% in May 2025, signaling a path toward profitability.

The company's distribution footprint expanded nearly six-fold, growing from 94 dealers in Q4 2024 to over 550, enhancing market presence and sales potential.

The upcoming launch of the SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR portable nano-grid system positions Worksport to enter a combined $13 billion market, reflecting significant growth opportunities in clean-tech solutions.

Despite significant production increases and margin improvements, the company has emphasized the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with its forward-looking statements, which could impact investor confidence.

The reliance on a job creation grant of $2.8 million and the implications of future production scalability might raise questions about the sustainability of recent operational efficiencies.

What recent production milestone did Worksport achieve?

Worksport achieved a 50% increase in monthly production volume since March 2025, setting a new monthly production record in May 2025.

How much have Worksport’s gross margins improved?

Worksport's gross margins improved by over 100% in the past five months, rising from 11% in Q4 2024 to over 23% in May 2025.

What are the upcoming products launching from Worksport?

Worksport is set to launch the SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR portable nano-grid power system in Fall 2025.

How has Worksport's dealer network changed recently?

Worksport's dealer network expanded nearly six-fold, growing from 94 dealers in Q4 2024 to over 550 today.

What market potential do Worksport’s new products have?

The SOLIS and COR products are designed to serve a combined $13 billion market, highlighting their high-margin and growth potential.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.