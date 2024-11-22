Worksport increases production capacity to meet growing sales demand

Worksport (WKSP) announce an expansion of its manufacturing workforce to meet accelerating sales demand. Since the start of Q4, the Company has increased its plant worker count by 30%, positioning itself to enhance production capacity and improve margins.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WKSP:
- Worksport Ltd. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Worksport Reports 581% Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- Worksport to Host Q3 2024 Earnings Call
- Worksport Upgrades SOLIS Covers for Market Expansion
- Worksport unveils upgraded SOLIS technology
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.